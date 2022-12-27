Our 750mg Full Spectrum CBD gummies are bursting with all natural flavors like orange, cherry and lemon. Both your taste buds and your well-being will thank you!



These gummies are infused with CBD, CBG, CBDV and 0.3% THC in addition to other organic hemp compounds like terpenes and flavonoids to support your health. We don’t stop there with the premium ingredients, and each 25mg gummy is consciously made with natural sugar, flavors and colors.



These CBD gummies are perfect for on the go to help support muscle inflammation recovery, relaxation, healthy sleep cycles, and more. Take 1-2 gummies conveniently and discreetly to start feeling the difference. With a 30-day money-back guarantee, what are you waiting for?



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

- 100% USA grown hemp processed through CO2 extraction method

- Full spectrum of active phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids

- Less than 0.3% THC

- Organic, Non-GMO Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

- Vegan Gummies

- Size | 750mg cannabinoids per bottle

- Serving Size | 1 gummy contains approximately 25mg cannabinoids

- Servings Per Container | 30 gummies



Your health deserves our best and that's why we have gone above and beyond the "typical CBD gummy." We say "no" to the status quo and have meticulously created a CBD gummy that has far greater health benefits.

