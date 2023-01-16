This 500mg Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Oil contains naturally occurring cannabinoids–CBD, CBDa, CBDV, CBG, CBC and 0.3% trace of THC–and other beneficial plant compounds like terpenes and flavonoids to support your good health. All this goodness is wrapped in a cool, refreshing peppermint flavor.



Our true Full Spectrum Whole-Hemp Extract Oil features the complete plant profile and contains the same cannabinoids present in the original hemp plant. This allows the cannabinoids to work together synergistically (called the “entourage effect”) to achieve a natural state of homeostasis in the body.



Farm to bottle, our Full Spectrum CBD Oil is 100% sourced in the US. Derived from registered industrial hemp processed by environmentally friendly co2 extraction systems, our Full Spectrum CBD Oil is pure. This extraction process is the safest and cleanest on the market.



Our Full Spectrum CBD tinctures are also infused with MCT Oil (organic, fractionated Coconut Oil) for the greatest bioavailability, efficacy and health benefits. MCT is the best carrier oil for CBD due to its ability to quickly be digested and metabolized in the body. Even more so, the antifungal, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of MCT further complement the therapeutic benefits of CBD–and other cannabinoids–for your health.



It’s what we put in our products—and what we leave out—that makes all the difference!



WHAT YOU WILL FIND IN OUR ORGANIC FULL SPECTRUM CBD OIL:

- Cannabidiol (CBD)

- Cannabidiolic Acid (CBDa)

- Cannabidivarin (CBDV)

- Cannabigerol (CBG)

- Cannabichromene (CBC)

- Tetrahydrocannabinol (d9 THC and d8 THC) | 0.3%

- Naturally Present Terpenes from the Hemp Plant

- Naturally Present Flavonoids from the Hemp Plant

- Organic Peppermint Essential Oil

- Organic MCT Oil (Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil)



What you will NOT FIND in our CBD Oil:

- No Solvents

- No Heavy Metals

- No Pesticides

- No Additives

- No Fillers

- No Mold

- No Mildew

- No GMOs

- No Bull Sh!t



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

- 100% USA grown hemp processed through CO2 extraction method

- Full spectrum of active phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids

- Less than 0.3% THC

- Organic, Non-GMO Full Spectrum CBD Oil

- Organic Peppermint Essential Oil for flavor

- Organic, fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT Oil)

- Third-party lab tested & verified for cannabinoid profile, purity and potency

- Size | 500mg cannabinoids per 1 fl oz (30mL) bottle

- Serving Size | 1mL dropper contains approximately 17mg cannabinoids

- Servings Per Container | 30mL



RIGOROUS QUALITY TESTING:

Our exclusive and organic hemp farms are located throughout Oregon and Colorado. All farms are U.S. Farm Bill Compliant and use leading agricultural practices to produce high-quality hemp that meets our stringent standards.



Before and after each harvest, our farmers test the plant material to ensure the absence of pesticides, heavy metals, molds, or mildews. After testing is completed, our farmers then process and ship the Phytocannabinoid-Rich plant material to

our state-of-the-art extraction and purification facilities where we turn the biomass into our Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Oil. Once converted into oil, each batch is tested in our labs and then shipped to our GMP manufacturer to be bottled. But before the CBD Oil arrives at your door, it undergoes another round of testing at a 3rd-party lab. The result: guaranteed purity, potency and quality. That's the Veré way!



Your health deserves first-class support and every CBD Oil is meticulously crafted to provide you with optimal health benefits–mentally, physically and emotionally.



Everything we do at Veré is deliberate and we stand by our product's quality to offer you the Veré Guarantee–it’s simple; if you are not fully satisfied with your results, let us know within 30 days. We’ll refund 100% of your purchase price.

