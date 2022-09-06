Verified CBD dog treats deliver high-quality CBD to your canine companion which helps improve their overall health. Nature has endorsed mammals, including dogs, with a rich intricate endocannabinoid system. By interacting with the endocannabinoid receptors located in the body, CBD exerts its numerous beneficial health effects. The premium quality CBD present in these dog treats helps



Maintain a homeostatic and balanced internal body environment

Reduce anxiety and apprehension in stressful situations; for instance, at noisy places like firework displays, during a car drive, travelling etc.

Relieve body pains, especially chronic aches

Boost immune functions and counter allergies

Improves appetite, digestion and gut health

Improves sleep

Enhance skeletal functions, thus increasing flexibility and mobility

Combat weakness, improving energy level

Enhance neuronal functions in the brain and nervous system

Verified CBD dog treats are ideal for dogs of all breeds, sizes and age groups, be it a little Rottweiler, a medium sized jack russel terrier, or a large German shepherd. Low CBD concentration per treat makes it ideal to decide the dose to be given, depending upon the size and weight of your dog.



The dosage is particularly easy to calculate. If your dog weighs less than 25 pounds, you can give half to one treat per day. If your dog weighs more than 25 pounds, you can administer 1 or two treats on a daily basis depending on the severity of symptoms and your pup’s response to CBD.



Dogs are difficult-to-handle and suspicious by nature and do not automatically take to every food offered to them. These Verified CBD dog treats are, however, mildly cheese flavored which your mongrel can instantly develop a taste for, making the treats easy to administer to your pet. What is more, the treats are easy to bite and do not cause any kind of gum soreness or irritation.



Verified CBD dog treats have been scientifically tested in the laboratory and are 3rd party certified to be non-toxic, non-GMO, organic and completely safe for administration in pet dogs. Except for a bit of sleepiness which improves later on, these dog treats are free of any nasty side effects. What’s better to give your dog for irritability, pain or low appetite? A medicine that comes with several other side effects or naturally-derived CBD dog treats that are free of any health hazards?



A large base of satisfied clients and happy hounds is a testimonial of the efficacy of Verified CBD dog treats. Pet owners report a radical improvement of the overall health and performance of their pups soon after they start supplementing their dogs’ diet with CBD dog treats. No wonder our CBD products are grabbing the attention of vets around the globe!