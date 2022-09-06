What are CBD Gummies?

CBD gummies include a natural phytocannabinoid known as cannabidiol (CBD) which is obtained from the Cannabis sativa plant. CBD gummies are one of the safest edible routes of ingesting CBD and have been tested to be a safe and discreet method for your daily dose of CBD.



Can CBD Gummies Make me High?

The Cannabis plant also yields another well-known cannabinoid called THC which is a psychoactive agent which means that it induces an intoxicated state in the users and makes them “high”. CBD lacks any such properties which makes it completely safe to use.



Cannabis plant has several varieties, one of which is hemp. This strain of cannabis plant contains less than 0.3% THC. Commercially available preparations of CBD are obtained from hemp and so are CBD gummies, which means that CBD gummies contain next-to-none THC and do not make the users high.



How do CBD Gummies Work?

There are certain receptors found in human bodies called cannabinoid receptors. There are two types of cannabinoid receptors CB1 and CB2. CB1 receptors are primarily found in the nervous system and in other systems like digestive system and endocrine system etc. CB2 receptors are located on the immune structures like spleen and tonsils and are chiefly involved in immune functions.



CBD interacts with these receptors like a lock fits into a key. In this way, CBD can regulate a number of physiological functions of the human body including nervous and higher mental functions, mood, immunity, digestion, sleep, pain, inflammation etc.



CBD maintains an overall balanced body environment for optimal body functions.



How are CBD Gummies Made?

CBD found in CBD gummies is obtained from hemp variety of cannabis plant. After a meticulous process of extraction, CBD is obtained in a highly refined form. Natural fruit juices are then added to CBD. Food-derived pectin is then added to the whole mixture, which gives the gummies their characteristic consistency. The confectionary thus obtained is not only delectable for your tastebuds but also beneficial health-wise.



How to Take CBD Gummies?

Simply pop a CBD gummy in your mouth when the mood strikes you 2-3 times a day depending on your daily CBD requirement. A no-prep and easy-to-administer method, CBD gummies are way easier to use than most of the commercially available preparations of CBD.



CBD Gummies vs. CBD Oil

The amount of CBD present in each serving of CBD oil and CBD gummies is different. Therefore the amount of CBD which ultimately reaches the bloodstream is different.

While CBD gummies can only be ingested, CBD oil can be used in a variety of ways like topical preparations.

Both methods result in loss of certain amount of CBD after oral intake due to metabolism in the liver, a phenomenon known as “first pass effect”.



Are there Any Side Effects of CBD Gummies?

CBD gummies are virtually free of all nasty side effects. However, it may cause mild nausea or diarrhea right at the beginning if you have never used CBD before. These effects are, however, transient and disappear after a couple of days.



How to Store CBD Gummies?

Always store CBD gummies at room temperature.

Store in a cool, dry and safe place.