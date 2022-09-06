What is CBD Sleep Spray?

CBD sleep spray contains a natural cannabinoid called cannabidiol (CBD) in the form of a spray. It helps your mind and body relax for a peaceful night’s sleep.



CBD present in this sleep spray is a natural phytocannabinoid. It is obtained from the variety of cannabis plant known as hemp. The plant also produces another (an a rather notorious) cannabinoid called tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC has an intoxicating potential as it can make the users “high”.



CBD lacks the intoxicating property and is safe to use. CBD helps people with insomnia unwind so that they can enjoy tranquil sleep.



How does CBD Sleep Spray work?

CBD works by interacting with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) present in human beings. This system consists of cannabinoid receptors CB1 and CB2. They are present in various parts of the human body, especially the nervous system.



CBD interacts with these receptors. It can, thus, influence myriads of normal physiological functions of the human body. These include sleep, pain, nervous functions, etc.



CBD exerts a calming effect on the human brain. It also stimulates the sleep regulating brain areas. It also helps reduce anxiety and alleviates pain, two of the major causes of insomnia. Together, these effects help improve the quality of sleep.



Does CBD Sleep Spray cause excessive Sleepiness?

No, CBD sleep spray does not cause excessive sleepiness. On the contrary, by regulating the sleep-wake cycle, CBD sleep spray helps you sleep better. It also chases away excessive daytime sleepiness.



Can CBD Sleep Spray Make you High?

No, CBD sleep spray does not make you high since it contains CBD extracted from hemp. The hemp plant contains less than 0.3% THC. After meticulous extraction, all other components get removed. Thus CBD emerges in its purest form. Since CBD lacks the intoxicating potential, it cannot make you high.



What are the Advantages of CBD Sleep Spray?

Improves sleep quality

Improves non-REM sleep

Induces relaxation

Regulates circadian rhythm

Reduces risk factors for insomnia

Better performance and energy



Are there any Side Effects of CBD Sleep Spray?

There are no major side effects of CBD sleep spray. Mild, transient side effects include drowsiness and nausea which subside soon afterwards.



When to take CBD Sleep Spray?

The best time to use CBD sleep spray is at bedtime shortly before you go to sleep. The effects of CBD soon take over and help you sleep better.



Where to buy CBD Sleep Spray?

You can buy CBD sleep spray in-stores as well as online. When buying online, make sure that you buy from reliable retailers. They should ideally be US based. Buying from unknown sources can put your hard-earned money at stake.



Always look for third party certification of the product you’re buying. It indicates that the product is free of all kinds of additives, insecticides, pesticides, and toxins. It indicates the product to be safe for use.



When buying online, customer reviews can give an insight about the effectiveness of the product so keep an eye out for the reviews.



CBD Oil for Sleep vs CBD Sleep Spray

CBD oil takes longer to be absorbed into the bloodstream after oral ingestion. By contrast, sublingually (under the tongue) administered CBD is readily absorbed into the blood circulation with quicker results as there is a dense network of blood vessels under the tongue which readily absorb CBD.



CBD oil, after ingestion, passes through the liver and undergoes “first-pass metabolism” which means that it is broken down into metabolites (constituent parts) before going on to be absorbed into the bloodstream. Thus, only a certain percentage of CBD reaches the blood after oral ingestion. In contrast, sublingual CBD is direct absorbed into the systemic blood stream, bypassing the portal circulation of the liver. Thus, full amount is delivered to blood.