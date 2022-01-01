Everyone has their tricks for getting a good night’s sleep—and now you’ve found yours. Made with full-spectrum hemp extract and relaxing lavender, this luxurious body butter feels like lying under a weighted blanket on top of a cumulus cloud—leaving your skin as soft as a dream. Contains 350 mg of CBD in a 4∙oz container.



We know you don’t trust your skin to just any product, so here’s the deal with our Good Night body butter:



∙ 350 mg CBD

∙ 4-oz glass jar

∙ Apply sparingly. Allow several minutes for product to absorb into skin

∙ Made with shea butter, coconut oil, olive oil, cocoa butter and vitamin E to leave skin velvety soft

∙ Nonintoxicating (<0.3% THC)

∙ Free of chemicals and artificial ingredients

∙ Daily use has been shown to reduce anxiety, relieve aches and pains and alleviate sleeplessness. The effects of CBD are different for everyone and results may vary.



Verist hemp is grown on our family farm in the magical soil conditions of the Minnesota River Valley, where it is watered with our natural spring water and harvested and dried by hand. Our CBD is CO2 extracted, which not only creates a better product, but a healthier environment too. Simply put, we grow and process hemp for you the way we’d want it done for ourselves.



∙ Organic

∙ Non∙GMO

∙ Pesticide-free

∙ Cruelty-free

∙ Sustainable

