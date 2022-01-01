Every problem has a solution—and odds are, it’s this all-purpose salve. From headaches to cracked heels, its full-spectrum hemp extract and eucalyptus, lavender and peppermint oils can soothe in so many different ways, it’s almost supernatural. Contains 250 mg CBD in a 4-oz glass jar.



We know you don’t trust your skin to just any product, so here’s the deal with our Magic Touch salve:

∙ 250 mg CBD

∙ 4-oz glass jar

∙ Made with soothing eucalyptus, lavender and peppermint oil

∙ Nonintoxicating (<0.3% THC)

∙ Free of chemicals and artificial ingredients

∙ Daily use has been shown to reduce anxiety, relieve aches and pains and alleviate sleeplessness. The effects of CBD are different for everyone and results may vary.



Verist hemp is grown on our family farm in the magical soil conditions of the Minnesota River Valley, where it is watered with our natural spring water and harvested and dried by hand. Our CBD is CO2 extracted, which not only creates a better product, but a healthier environment too. Simply put, we grow and process hemp for you the way we’d want it done for ourselves.

∙ Organic

∙ Non∙GMO

∙ Pesticide-free

∙ Cruelty-free

∙ Sustainable

