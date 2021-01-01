About this product
Delicious! These natural gummies are made with organic ingredients and isolated Cannabidiol. Why do we use isolated cannabidiol instead of our full spectrum hemp oil? It’s much better to cook with and compliments the taste so well... try for yourself! Your favorite red berries shaped as hearts and mixed together.
Organic sugar organic tapioca syrup, organic grape juice concentrate, pectin, citric acid, ascorbic acid natural flavors, black carrot juice concentrate, isolated cannabidiol (CBD).
Flavors: Mixed Berries
Typet: Natural Gummies Melatonin
• Grown and manufactured in the USA
• All-natural ingredients
• Pesticide-free
Organic sugar organic tapioca syrup, organic grape juice concentrate, pectin, citric acid, ascorbic acid natural flavors, black carrot juice concentrate, isolated cannabidiol (CBD).
Flavors: Mixed Berries
Typet: Natural Gummies Melatonin
• Grown and manufactured in the USA
• All-natural ingredients
• Pesticide-free
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Veritas Farms
At heart, we are farmers with strong family values. We started Veritas Farms phytocannabinoid farm under the pure air of the southern Rocky Mountains in Pueblo, Colorado. We grow our hemp similar to a quality vineyard, giving quality attention to each plant while using drip irrigation to provide precise hydration and conserve our pure Rocky Mountain water. We are committed to our community, sourcing locally whenever possible. We practice sustainable farming methods, reducing our impact on the land, remembering that future generations of farmers will follow us. We never use any pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides, and create our own organic fertilizer that helps balance the local ecosystem. We are part of the sustainable agricultural revolution; the phytocannabinoid Hemp farm revolution; and Colorado farmers who say they are: “Colorado Proud”.