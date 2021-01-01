About this product

Through extensive testing the Vermicrop Organics Bulk Tea Brewers provide enough energy to extract fungal microbes and yet not too much to destroy them. Fungal extraction is another key to high quality aerobic compost tea. The brewers use two aeration systems; a continuous duty air pump and industrial air-stones to diffuse the air into solution. The second method of insuring adequate aeration is with a Venturi style mixing nozzle which is powered by a continuous duty water pump. Providing the maximum amount of dissolved oxygen is critical in the making of a high quality aerobic tea.