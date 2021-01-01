About this product

Vermicrop Organics is proud to introduce PK Boost Super Flower Fertilizer to our product line! PK Boost Super Flower is a complete organic fertilizer for heavy fruit, flower and vegetable varieties. This mixture of Seabird Guano, Fishbone Meal, Kelp Meal, and Potassium Sulfate is unequaled in its purity and consistency. Phosphorus and Potassium are very important and quickly depleted in the intense flowering cycles of prize winning plants. Vermicrop Organics PK Boost will help heavy fruiting plants achieve their potential and beyond.



Analysis



1-13-6

Total Nitrogen (N) 1%

0.01% Ammoniacal Nitrogen

0.05% Nitrate Nitrogen

0.05% Other Water Soluble Nitrogen

0.89% Water Insoluble Nitrogen

Available Phosphate (P2O5) 13%

Soluble Potash (K2O) 6%

Calcium (Ca) 8%

Derived from: Seabird Guano, Fishbone Meal, Kelp Meal, Potassium Sulfate, Magnesium Sulfate