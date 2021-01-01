About this product

Vermicrop Organics VermiBat is an organic fertilizer for fast growing plants of all types. The high nitrogen content is ideal for feeding oversized, hungry plants. VermiBat is great for long term feeding due to the slow release of usable food. Top dress bi-weekly for heavy feeders, or monthly for standard houseplants. The respected properties of bat guano have been used by the pros for centuries, growing the best food and flowers on the planet. Help your plants become prime specimens with Vermicrop Organics VermiBat Nitrogen Fertilizer!



Analysis



7-3-1

Total Nitrogen (N) 7%

3.5% Water Soluble Nitrogen

3.5% Water Insoluble Nitrogen

Available Phosphate (P2O5) 3%

Soluble Potash (K2O) 1%

Derived from: Bat Guano