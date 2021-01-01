About this product

Vermicrop Organics™ VermiBlend™ Premium Soil Amendment was created for the organic gardener. A rich blend of compost, earthworm castings, humus, kelp and mycorrhizal fungi will help you grow a lush bountiful organic garden.



Indoor and Outdoor Use

Optimizes soil for plant vigor

Increases moisture control

Re-energize depleted soils

For Best Results One (1) Bag of VermiBlend™ will Amend 5 cubic feet of potting soil.



Directions for use:



For vegetable, flower gardens and all purpose applications- Apply at a rate of 1 bag of VermiBlend™ Premium Soil Amendment to a 5’x 5’ area or a 1/2” ground cover to new or depleted flower bed. NOTE: Mix into soil well.

For planting mix and potting soil-Add VermiBlend™ Premium Soil Amendment at a Rate of 15% (approximately 1 bag VermiBlend to 5 cubic feet of soil).

For soilless gardening- Add VermiBlend™ Premium Soil Amendment at a rate of 10% (approximately 1 bag VermiBlend™ to 9 cubic feet of soilless medium)

For trees and shrubs or established plants- Apply VermiBlend™ Premium Soil Amendment as a ½” top dressing around the base of the plant; work into soil and water.

Storage Conditions- Product can be stored in a cool, dry area (less than 140F) for 24 months without loss of viability. Storage conditions and viability only applies to the Non-Plant Food ingredients. (38.6 Dry Quarts)



Analysis



1-1.5-0.6

Total Nitrogen (N) 1%

0.072% Ammoniacal Nitrogen

0.01% Nitrate Nitrogen

0.218% Water Soluble Nitrogen

0.7% Water Insoluble NItrogen

Available Phosphate (P2O2) 1.5%

Soluble Potash (K2O) 0.6%

Calcium (Ca) 1.5%

Magnesium (Mg) 0.36%

Derived from: Compost, Earthworm castings, Humus, Kelp and Mycorrhizal Fungi.



ALSO CONTAINS NON-PLANT FOOD INGREDIENTS



Endomycorrhizal fungi: Glomus intraradices, G. mosseae, G.aggregatum, G. etunicatum (1.6 prop./gm each)

Ectomycorrhizal fungi: Rhizopogon villosullus, R. luteolus, R. amylopogon, R. fulvigleba (156.25 prop./gm each)

Pisolithus tinctorius (6,250 prop./gm) Scleroderma cepa and S. citrinum (156.25 prop./ gm each)



Storage Conditions: Store product in a dark, cool (between 45F-85F), dry area (less than 65% humidity).

Information regarding the contents and levels of metals in this product is available on the internet at: http://www.aapfco.org/metals.htm