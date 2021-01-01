Vermicrop Organics
VermiBlood
About this product
Vermicrop Organics VermiBlood is a natural nitrogen source for all plant types and fertilizer recipes. It can be used alone for nitrogen hungry plant varieties, new plantings and custom made dry fertilizer blends. Vermicrop Organics VermiBlood is sure to keep plants perky and reaching for the light. This product will bring lush green color to all foliage to all prize winning plants. For unbelievable results, use the best VermiBlood from the people you trust!
Analysis
12 - 0 - 0
Total Nitrogen (N) 12%
1% Water Soluble Nitrogen
11% Water Insoluble Nitrogen
Derived from: Blood Meal
Vermicrop Organics is not responsible for the use or misuse of this product. Liability is limited to replacement of equivalent amount of VermiBlood. Storage Conditions: Store product in a dark, cool (between 45F-85F),
dry area (less than 65% humidity).
Information regarding the contents and levels of metals in this product is available on the internet at http://www.aapfco.org/metals.htm
Dust warning: We recommend you use a mask when handling any dry fertilizer product.
