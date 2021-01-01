About this product

VermiFire™ doesn’t follow trends, it starts them. VermiFire performs above and beyond the call of duty, it is a potting soil that over achieves at every opportunity. Born from the stellar reputation of VermiSoil and bred to be an all-star quarterback, VermiFire will jump higher, run faster and get all the girls. We took our proven formula of VermiSoil and added extremely high levels of specific nutrients tested for the plants we grow by gardeners in our industry. We hope your final product will be as fiery as ours, enjoy!



One (1) Bag of VermiFire™ will fill nine one gallon containers.



Directions for use:



Use for all potted plants, flowers, vegetables, herbs, trees, shrubs or roses.

Cover drain hole of container with small rocks or small pieces of broken clay. (Note: Be sure the drain hole is not clogged)

Fill container with VermiFire Potting Soil to desired level.

Place your plant in the container allowing enough room for the plants root system to be completely covered with Vermicrop Organic Potting soil.

Press soil around your plant gently with your hands until soil becomes slightly firm and supports your plant.

Water thoroughly. Depending on planting environment and specific plant needs it may be desirable to add VermiBlend for additional water retention.



CAUTION: VERMIFIRE IS HOT! IT MAY BURN SEEDLINGS!

NO NEED TO FERTILIZE FOR FIRST TWO WEEKS!



Analysis



1.6-1-0.6

Total Nitrogen (N) 1.6%

0.152% Ammoniacal Nitrogen

0.1% Nitrate Nitrogen

0.408% Other Water Soluble Nitrogen

0.94% Water Insoluble Nitrogen

Available Phosphate (P2O2) 1%

Soluble Potash (K2O) 0.6%

Calcium (Ca) 1%

Ingredients: Coco Coir, Peat, Redwood, Compost, Alaskan Humus, Castings, Cinders, Perlite, Bat Guano, Mycorrhizal Fungi, Alfalfa Meal, Blood Meal, Kelp Meal, Feather Meal, Bone Meal, Sulfate of Potash and Greensand.

Derived from: Earthworm castings, Alfalfa meal, Blood meal, Feather meal, Bone meal, Humus, Kelp meal, Sulfate of potash and greensand



ALSO CONTAINS NON-PLANT FOOD INGREDIENTS



Glomus intraradices 0.0065 spores/gm

Glomus mosseae 0.0065 spores/gm

Glomus aggregatum 0.0065 spores/gm

Glomus etunicatum 0.0065 spores/gm

Rhizopogon villosullus 0.618 spores/gm

Rhizopogon luteolus 0.618 spores/gm

Rhizopogon amylopogon 0.618 spores/gm

Rhizopogon fulvigleba 0.618 spores/gm

Scleroderma cepa 1.179 spores/gm

Scleroderma citrinum 1.179 spores/gm

Pisolithus tinctorius 35.35 spores/gm

Storage Conditions: Store product in a dark, cool (between 45F-85F), dry area (less than 65% humidity).