About this product

This unit instantly reduces chlorine/chloramine and sediment making tap water ideal for the Vermi T extraction process. There's no waste water just hook it up to your standard household faucet and you're good to go! Here at Vermicrop we believe in doing everything we can to reduce our impact on our planet. This filter was specifically designed so that it can be recycled and refurbished. When you're ready for your new filter just return your old filter to your retail store to be recycled.



The VermiLogic™ is also ideal for filling up reservoirs or making city water taste great!



Low cost no waste!



2GPM UP TO 1000 GAL FILTRATION