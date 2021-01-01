About this product

Soil is the beginning, the foundation of your garden. We know as gardeners ourselves, starting with a high quality potting soil is vital to your success. We have gone to great lengths in our quality control procedures to ensure this will be true for all Vermicrop Organics products.



Vermicrop Organics VermiSoil Premium Potting Soil is a rich blend of professional grade organic materials. Coconut Coir, Earth Worm castings, Peat Moss, Vermicrop Organics Premium Compost, Bat Guano, and Mycorrhizal Fungi are key elements in this rich potting soil. This formula was created and tested by a team of industry leaders to provide the blend of organic materials and plant food. We are proud to offer you this exciting product and hope you enjoy the fruits of your labor as much as we do!



Directions for use:



Use for all potted plants, flowers, vegetables, herbs, trees, shrubs or roses.

Cover drain hole of container with small rocks or small pieces of broken clay. (Note: Be sure the drain hole is not clogged)

Fill container with Vermicrop Organics Potting Soil to desired level.

Place your plant in the container allowing enough room for the plants root system to be completely covered with Vermicrop Organic Potting soil.

Press soil around your plant gently with your hands until soil becomes slightly firm and supports your plant.

Water thoroughly.Depending on planting environment and specific plant needs it may be desirable to add VermiBlend for additional water retention.

NOTE: Vermicrop Organics Premium Potting Soil is a light soil mix designed for heavy feeding plants. The light fluffy nature of the Vermicrop Organics Premium Potting Soil allows the gardener the advantage of additional feedings.

Analysis



0.8 - 0.5 - 0.3

Guaranteed Analysis

Total Nitrogen (N) 0.8%

0.076% Ammoniacal Nitrogren

0.05% Nitrate Nitrogen

0.204% Water Soluble Nitrogen

0.47% Water Insoluble Nitrogen

Available Phosphate (P2O2) 0.5%

Soluble Potash (K2O) 0.3%

Calcium (Ca) 1%

Magnesium (Mg) 0.24%

Derived from: Earthworm castings, bat guano, feather meal, bone meal, sulfate of potash and kelp meal.

ALSO CONTAINS NON-PLANT FOOD INGREDIENTS



Glomus intraradices 0.0065 spores/gm

Glomus mosseae 0.0065 spores/gm

Glomus aggregatum 0.0065 spores/gm

Glomus etunicatum 0.0065 spores/gm

Rhizopogon villosullus 0.618 spores/gm

Rhizopogon luteolus 0.618 spores/gm

Rhizopogon amylopogon 0.618 spores/gm

Rhizopogon fulvigleba 0.618 spores/gm

Scleroderma cepa 1.179 spores/gm

Scleroderma citrinum 1.179 spores/gm

Pisolithus tinctorius 35.35 spores/gm