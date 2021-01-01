About this product

Vermicrop Organics VermiVeg Dry Fertilizer is created for all plant types in the growth stage (after propagation, before blooming). It is formulated to increase overall plant size, foliage cover, and promote explosive root growth. This premium mix is designed for aggressive uptake of nutrients, leading to highly productive gardens full of fruit and flowers. When trying to get your plant as big as possible before it blooms, there is no alternative to Vermicrop Organics Growth Dry Fertilizer.



Analysis



7-4-4



Total Nitrogen (N) 7%

0.15% Ammoniacal Nitrogen

2% Nitrate Nitrogen

2.85% Water Soluble Nitrogen

2% Other Water Insoluble Nitrogen

Available Phosphate (P2O5) 4%

Soluble Potash (K2O) 4%

Calcium (Ca) 5%

Magnesium (Mg) 1%

Derived from: Bat Guano, Blood Meal, Feather Meal, Kelp Meal, Alfalfa Meal, Basalt, Magnesium Sulfate, Rock Phosphate and Potassium Sulfate