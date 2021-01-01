VERT Unlimited
1:1 Chocolate Caramel Brownie Square 100mg
Product rating:
About this product
Caramel sweetness and chocolate indulgence define this decadent delight; a nostalgic reminder of that favorite childhood sundae loaded with chocolate chips and caramel drizzle.
Conveniently dosed at ~100mg per brownie square.
Ingredients: Vegetable Oil, sugar, enriched flour, vegetable shortening, dark cocoa powder, corn syrup solids, dried egg whites, corn starch, salt flavoring, sodium bicarbonate, acidic sodium aluminum phosphate, artificial color, soy four, sea salt, caramel, dark chocolate, cannabis oil.
