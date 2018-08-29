About this product
Mango Kush has a terpene profile high in
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Limonene
Linalool
Pinene
Fenchol
Vesta Vitality Isospectrum Tincture infused with natural plant derived terpenes for a pure and potent experience. THC Free utilizing CBD Isolate derived from organically grown hemp.
Most tinctures on the market are lacking essential ingredients to maximize efficacy to give the consumer the most beneficial bang for their buck. Our Vitality line of tinctures are carefully crafted in small batches to ensure quality and integrity with each bottle. Homogenized low and slow to preserve all essentials for an unmatched product. We do not use terpenes as sweeteners, but rather to elevate your experience.
What are terpenes and why are they important?
To keep it short, terpenes are essential oils that are created naturally in plants, fruits and even some insects. These oils are defense mechanisms to fend of predators out in the wild. Medically, terpenes have been used and studied for hundred to even thousands of years. Cannabis terpenes are thought to play a role in guiding major and minor cannabinoids to their necessary locations, and making it easier for the molecules to be absorbed throughout the body
Our Vitality line of tincture keeps it simple with 3 main ingredients- CBD Isolate | Natural plant terpenes | Organic MCT Oil derived from coconuts
1000MG
Shake Well!
Refrigerate or keep in cool dry place
About this strain
The Mango Kush marijuana strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The plant has an average growth height of 4-5 feet. Flowering is 9-11 weeks and is a favorite with both indoor and outdoor growers. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana.
Mango Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We focus on products for true cannabis enthusiasts & beginners alike. We have a whole line of concentrates including shatter, wax, crumble, distillate and more for the more experienced users. If you're just starting, take a look at our tinctures and edibles for ease of use.
We strive to be the most transparent and creative Cannabis (Hemp) Brand that you can trust. We're real cannabis enthusiasts, not some bros in suits that resort to putting artificial fillers in their products to keep their Investors happy.
Made with love in Southwick, MA