VALENCE | NOUN “the combining power of an element” Now with added Myrcene
Unflavored. Unadulterated. Unparalleled
We combined the power of CBD and more cannabinoids such as high amounts of CBG (Cannabigerol), and trace amounts of CBN (Cannabinol) and CBD-V (Cannabidivarin) to our organic MCT oil coming in at 2000MG. Guiding these cannabinoids are all natural hemp terpenes from the raw extracted hemp plant, which are retained during distillation. Some may not be used to the taste of hemp terpenes at first, so we added pure 99+% CBD Isolate to bump up the potency.
These spicy and earthy terpenes are comprised of
Myrcene
Pinene
Caryophyllene
We recommend our Valence tincture for veteran users that know how to navigate higher potency!
Vesta Valence Broad Spectrum Tincture is our strongest option available, with over 2000mg of cannabinoids, primarily CBD with varying amounts of CBG, CBN and CBD-V. You’ll notice the taste of the naturally occurring hemp terpenes from the distillate, adding a truly medicinal experience. Valence is THC Free by utilizing Flash Chromatography Purified CBD Distillate and CO2 Extracted CBD Isolate derived from organically grown USA hemp.
What are terpenes and why are they important?
To keep it short, terpenes are essential oils that are created naturally in plants, fruits and even some insects. These oils are defense mechanisms to fend of predators out in the wild. Medically, terpenes have been used and studied for hundred to even thousands of years. Cannabis terpenes are thought to play a role in guiding major and minor cannabinoids to their necessary locations, and making it easier for the molecules to be absorbed throughout the body
Our Valence line of tincture keeps it simple with 3 main ingredients- CBD Isolate | Broad Spectrum CBD Distillate| Organic MCT Oil derived from coconuts
1FL. OZ/30ML x 2000MG
Shake Well!
Refrigerate or keep in cool dry place
Vesta CBD
Vesta CBD has been crafting small batch proprietary CBD products since 2017, working with only the highest of quality CBD rich Hemp, botanical oils, live cannabis & fruit/plant terpenes, and other natural remedials with science and data to back them up. Our Isospectrum marked products are always THC FREE.
We focus on products for true cannabis enthusiasts & beginners alike. We have a whole line of concentrates including shatter, wax, crumble, distillate and more for the more experienced users. If you're just starting, take a look at our tinctures and edibles for ease of use.
We strive to be the most transparent and creative Cannabis (Hemp) Brand that you can trust. We're real cannabis enthusiasts, not some bros in suits that resort to putting artificial fillers in their products to keep their Investors happy.
Made with love in Southwick, MA
