About this product
Our flagship product! NEW AND IMPROVED now with 1,000MG of CBD and Myrcene Terpenes! Specifically formulated to penetrate deep into muscles for quick and precise relief. Activ8 has 8 main ingredients that help with absorption, repair and bioavailability. Apply a dime sized amount at a time to the affected area. A little goes a long way! Wash hands after use. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. Use as needed or 3-5 times a day. Now in glass mason jars!
Now 1,000MG of 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate at <100μm
*NEW* Added Myrcene terpenes for maximum bioavailability and entourage effects.
Hemp Seed Oil : For it’s incredible moisturizing and healing properties! High in Omegas.
Eucalyptus Oil : Also an anti inflammatory and stimulant for your skin.
Kava Root Extract : Calming effects to wounded and tired areas.
Peppermint Oil : Soothing and slight cooling effect. Promotes skin oil production which can fight against acne!
Clove Oil : Antioxidant and antibacterial properties.
Arnica Oil : Deep penetration down to the joints. This allows for faster efficacy of the CBD and other ingredients.
Ginger Extract : Rejuvenates damaged areas of the skin.
Formulated with 99%+ pure CBD Isolate, Arnica, Peppermint, Kava and more! Activ8 has 8 main ingredients that help with absorption, repair and bioavailability. 4oz of Activ8 keeps you ready to recover for weeks, even months, to come! New disc cap bottle packaging for clean ease of use and storage.
About this brand
Vesta CBD
Vesta CBD has been crafting small batch proprietary CBD products since 2017, working with only the highest of quality CBD rich Hemp, botanical oils, live cannabis & fruit/plant terpenes, and other natural remedials with science and data to back them up. Our Isospectrum marked products are always THC FREE.
We focus on products for true cannabis enthusiasts & beginners alike. We have a whole line of concentrates including shatter, wax, crumble, distillate and more for the more experienced users. If you're just starting, take a look at our tinctures and edibles for ease of use.
We strive to be the most transparent and creative Cannabis (Hemp) Brand that you can trust. We're real cannabis enthusiasts, not some bros in suits that resort to putting artificial fillers in their products to keep their Investors happy.
Made with love in Southwick, MA
Made with love in Southwick, MA