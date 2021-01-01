Our flagship product! NEW AND IMPROVED now with 1,000MG of CBD and Myrcene Terpenes! Specifically formulated to penetrate deep into muscles for quick and precise relief. Activ8 has 8 main ingredients that help with absorption, repair and bioavailability. Apply a dime sized amount at a time to the affected area. A little goes a long way! Wash hands after use. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. Use as needed or 3-5 times a day. Now in glass mason jars!



Now 1,000MG of 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate at <100μm

*NEW* Added Myrcene terpenes for maximum bioavailability and entourage effects.

Hemp Seed Oil : For it’s incredible moisturizing and healing properties! High in Omegas.

Eucalyptus Oil : Also an anti inflammatory and stimulant for your skin.

Kava Root Extract : Calming effects to wounded and tired areas.

Peppermint Oil : Soothing and slight cooling effect. Promotes skin oil production which can fight against acne!

Clove Oil : Antioxidant and antibacterial properties.

Arnica Oil : Deep penetration down to the joints. This allows for faster efficacy of the CBD and other ingredients.

Ginger Extract : Rejuvenates damaged areas of the skin.



