About this product
P’Awesome Pet Tincture is specifically formulated to give a broad yet highly concentrated range of healthy Omega fats, phospholipids for better absorption, and minerals with the addition of pure CBD Isolate derived from certified US hemp!
Krill Oil- Known for it’s high concentration of healthy fats, but more specifically it’s phospholipids, which may allow for easier absorption of active ingredients than triglycerides!
Salmon Oil- Jam packed of Omega fats and helps mask the stronger fishy taste and smell for your pet
Hemp Seed Oil- High in fats, palatable taste, and a great source of minerals
300MG Pure Hemp Derived CBD Isolate
Vesta P’awesome Pet Tincture was created to administer to dogs, cats, birds, and really any companion of ours with an endocannabinoid system. It’s stocked full of great Omega 3 & 6 fats, antioxidants, and minerals from the mixture of virgin unrefined hemp seed oil, wild caught Alaskan Salmon and Krill oil! We believe this is the first product of it’s kind on the market.
Why these ingredients?
Fish oils make up a large part of the domestic animal diet. The issue with these 100% pure oils is they can have unpleasant odors, tastes, and result in digestion issues in some fur friends. This can be caused by too large of doses of those certain fats which can buildup in your pet’s gastrointestinal tract, rather than absorbed.
P’Awesome Pet Tincture is specifically formulated with:
Krill Oil- Known for it’s high concentration of antioxidants and healthy fats, but more specifically it’s phospholipids, which may allow for easier absorption of active ingredients than triglycerides! A little goes a long way.
Salmon Oil- Jam packed of Omega fats and helps mask the stronger fishy taste and smell for your pet
Hemp Seed Oil- High in fats, palatable taste, and a great source of minerals.
300MG Pure Hemp Derived CBD Isolate
After a year of R&D, and 4 paws up from our pups, we believe this formulation will bring joy to both pet and pet parent.
About this brand
Vesta CBD
Vesta CBD has been crafting small batch proprietary CBD products since 2017, working with only the highest of quality CBD rich Hemp, botanical oils, live cannabis & fruit/plant terpenes, and other natural remedials with science and data to back them up. Our Isospectrum marked products are always THC FREE.
We focus on products for true cannabis enthusiasts & beginners alike. We have a whole line of concentrates including shatter, wax, crumble, distillate and more for the more experienced users. If you're just starting, take a look at our tinctures and edibles for ease of use.
We strive to be the most transparent and creative Cannabis (Hemp) Brand that you can trust. We're real cannabis enthusiasts, not some bros in suits that resort to putting artificial fillers in their products to keep their Investors happy.
Made with love in Southwick, MA
