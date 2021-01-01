P’Awesome Pet Tincture is specifically formulated to give a broad yet highly concentrated range of healthy Omega fats, phospholipids for better absorption, and minerals with the addition of pure CBD Isolate derived from certified US hemp!



Vesta P’awesome Pet Tincture was created to administer to dogs, cats, birds, and really any companion of ours with an endocannabinoid system. It’s stocked full of great Omega 3 & 6 fats, antioxidants, and minerals from the mixture of virgin unrefined hemp seed oil, wild caught Alaskan Salmon and Krill oil! We believe this is the first product of it’s kind on the market.



Why these ingredients?



Fish oils make up a large part of the domestic animal diet. The issue with these 100% pure oils is they can have unpleasant odors, tastes, and result in digestion issues in some fur friends. This can be caused by too large of doses of those certain fats which can buildup in your pet’s gastrointestinal tract, rather than absorbed.



P’Awesome Pet Tincture is specifically formulated with:



Krill Oil- Known for it’s high concentration of antioxidants and healthy fats, but more specifically it’s phospholipids, which may allow for easier absorption of active ingredients than triglycerides! A little goes a long way.



Salmon Oil- Jam packed of Omega fats and helps mask the stronger fishy taste and smell for your pet



Hemp Seed Oil- High in fats, palatable taste, and a great source of minerals.

300MG Pure Hemp Derived CBD Isolate



After a year of R&D, and 4 paws up from our pups, we believe this formulation will bring joy to both pet and pet parent.