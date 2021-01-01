ViaNature
CBD Age Fighting Cream with Apple Stem Cells
About this product
Apple Stem Cells have been scientifically proven to show extraordinary longevity & regenerative properties for your skin. Our CBD Age Fighting Cream with Apple Stem Cells, contains a blend of Apple Stem Cells, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7 and Natural Hemp Oil to promote both vitality and longevity of your skin’s stem cells. With daily use your skin can appear younger, thighter and brighter!
Promotes longevity of skin cells
Helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles
Apple Stem cells are rich in epigenetic factors and metabolites
Made in the USA
Legal in all 50 states
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab Tested for purity and CBD content
Less than 0.3% THC
This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Directions
Gently massage a dime-size amount onto face, neck and décolletage in upward strokes. Use in the morning & night, every day on the general area twice daily or as needed. For external use only. Keep out of reach of children.
The hemp-derived CBD in this product contains < 0% - 0.3% total THC and D9-THC.
