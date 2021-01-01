ViaNature
CBD Bath Bomb Hope
About this product
CBD Bath Bombs may help relax muscles and reduce pain. Soaking in warm water increases the body temperature and loosens the muscles, and when paired with CBD this makes for the perfect tension release. As a known anti-inflammatory, CBD interacs with cannabinoid receptors to alleviate pain. We have it in 6 delicious scents: Revive, Release, Success, Flow, Relax and Hope.
Each bath bomb contains a total of 100mg of our CBD blend.
HOPE
Aroma: White Gardenia Neroli essential oil.
May relax Muscles
Soothing on the body
Nourish the skin and the soul
Made in the USA
Legal in all 50 states
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab Tested for purity and CBD content
Less than 0.3% THC
This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Keep out of reach of children and pets.
The hemp-derived CBD in this product contains < 0% - 0.3% total THC and D9-THC.
Each bath bomb contains a total of 100mg of our CBD blend.
HOPE
Aroma: White Gardenia Neroli essential oil.
May relax Muscles
Soothing on the body
Nourish the skin and the soul
Made in the USA
Legal in all 50 states
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab Tested for purity and CBD content
Less than 0.3% THC
This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Keep out of reach of children and pets.
The hemp-derived CBD in this product contains < 0% - 0.3% total THC and D9-THC.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!