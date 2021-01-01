About this product

CBD Bath Bombs may help relax muscles and reduce pain. Soaking in warm water increases the body temperature and loosens the muscles, and when paired with CBD this makes for the perfect tension release. As a known anti-inflammatory, CBD interacs with cannabinoid receptors to alleviate pain. We have it in 6 delicious scents: Revive, Release, Success, Flow, Relax and Hope.



Each bath bomb contains a total of 100mg of our CBD blend.



HOPE



Aroma: White Gardenia Neroli essential oil.



May relax Muscles

Soothing on the body

Nourish the skin and the soul

Made in the USA

Legal in all 50 states

Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers

Lab Tested for purity and CBD content

Less than 0.3% THC



This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.



Keep out of reach of children and pets.



The hemp-derived CBD in this product contains < 0% - 0.3% total THC and D9-THC.