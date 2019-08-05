About this product
Relax and unwind with VIB’s passionfruit flavored CBD disposable vape pen. With hints of pineapple, coconut, and mango, this tropical sensation creates a soothing, calming effect that will leave you feeling like your basking in the sun on a tropical island. Each pen is pre-loaded with 0.5mL of the highest quality, lab tested, CBD oil. Let your worries and feel the VIB.
• 250mg | 1-2 mg Per 3-Second Puff
• Made With 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate
• Non-GMO Hemp-Grown Without The Use of Pesticides, Herbicides, or Chemical Fertilizers
• 0.00% THC (THC FREE)
• Vaping Allows For Instant Relief
• 3rd Party Lab Tested To Provide Superior Potency & Purity
• No Charging Required
• 250mg | 1-2 mg Per 3-Second Puff
• Made With 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate
• Non-GMO Hemp-Grown Without The Use of Pesticides, Herbicides, or Chemical Fertilizers
• 0.00% THC (THC FREE)
• Vaping Allows For Instant Relief
• 3rd Party Lab Tested To Provide Superior Potency & Purity
• No Charging Required
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!