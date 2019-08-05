Relax and unwind with VIB’s passionfruit flavored CBD disposable vape pen. With hints of pineapple, coconut, and mango, this tropical sensation creates a soothing, calming effect that will leave you feeling like your basking in the sun on a tropical island. Each pen is pre-loaded with 0.5mL of the highest quality, lab tested, CBD oil. Let your worries and feel the VIB.



• 250mg | 1-2 mg Per 3-Second Puff



• Made With 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate



• Non-GMO Hemp-Grown Without The Use of Pesticides, Herbicides, or Chemical Fertilizers



• 0.00% THC (THC FREE)



• Vaping Allows For Instant Relief



• 3rd Party Lab Tested To Provide Superior Potency & Purity



• No Charging Required