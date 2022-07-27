As the legalization of cannabis continues to spread across the United States, Vibesbnb and more businesses are becoming "420 friendly focused." This includes hotels, which are now catering to the growing number of cannabis tourists. 420 friendly hotels offer a safe and comfortable space for cannabis users to enjoy their vacation. These hotels typically have designated smoking areas, and sometimes even offering cannabis-infused room service. For people who use cannabis medicinally, 420 friendly hotels can be a lifesaver, as it can be difficult to find accommodation that is willing to accommodate your needs. Whether you're a cannabis tourist or a medicinal user, there are now more options than ever when it comes to finding 420 friendly hotels. So next time you're planning a trip, be sure to check and see if your hotel is one of the many that are now cannabis friendly.