Fall asleep and stay asleep with Victory Leaf's perfect sleep formula, now with Melatonin. Only 1 milligram per softgel so that you wake up the next day feeling refreshed and not groggy! These water soluble, broad spectrum, CBD softgels are a perfect way to end the day. Designed to address chronic pain, discomfort, & Insomnia.



750MG | 30 Softgels | 25mg/per

1 mg of Water Soluble Melatonin per

Water Soluble/Nano Infused

Quality Lab Tested

No Gluten or GMO’s

Organically Grown CBD Hemp

CO2 Extracted



The rise of cannabidiol or CBD over the past few years has been truly remarkable. While many people are familiar with CBD oil, which is the most popular form of this product, a new water-based CBD is now being produced. This water-soluble CBD has started to take hold and is providing a compelling alternative to the more traditional CBD oil on the market. Because of the way the water soluble CBD is absorbed, the effects can be up to 10x more effective than the oil equivalent because your body is able to absorb almost 100% of the cannabinoids into your system.



The reason why nano sizing CBD particles is so essential is that CBD particles are very difficult to absorb by the body. Some studies suggest that only 18% of cannabidiol can be absorbed per dose. With nano sizing your CBD, many studies are showing up to or around 90% absorption. When it comes to CBD, bioavailability is everything.



Our CBD is carefully extracted with a CO2 process and is regulated under strict guidelines. Our products are manufactured in facilities that are FDA and GMP certified.



Lab Tested USA Grown GMP Certified Pure HEMP Oil Paraben Free No Animal Testing Organic Non GMO Broad Spectrum