About this product
Good things come in small packages. Our Extra Strength Performance Cream now comes in a 1.7oz Pump!
Sore Muscles? Achy Joints? Our premium performance relief cream is a POWERFUL formula with 2,000 mg, of CBD & CBG. These cannabinoids together make this one of the strongest pain creams on the market. 2000mg of CBD/CBG Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin E Ultra Broad Spectrum with Terpenes Maximum Absorption
2000mg of CBD/CBG
Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin E
Ultra Broad Spectrum with Terpenes
Maximum Absorption
Water Soluble
The rise of cannabidiol or CBD over the past few years has been truly remarkable. While many people are familiar with CBD oil, which is the most popular form of this product, a new water-based CBD is now being produced. This water-soluble CBD has started to take hold and is providing a compelling alternative to the more traditional CBD oil on the market. Because of the way the water soluble CBD is absorbed, the effects can be up to 10x more effective than the oil equivalent because your body is able to absorb almost 100% of the cannabinoids into your system.
Nano-Infused
The reason why nano sizing CBD particles is so essential is that CBD particles are very difficult to absorb by the body. Some studies suggest that only 18% of cannabidiol can be absorbed per dose. With nano sizing your CBD, many studies are showing up to or around 90% absorption. When it comes to CBD, bioavailability is everything.
Our CBD is carefully extracted with a CO2 process and is regulated under strict guidelines. Our products are manufactured in facilities that are FDA and GMP certified.
Lab Tested USA Grown GMP Certified Pure HEMP Oil Paraben Free No Animal Testing Organic Non GMO Broad Spectrum
Sore Muscles? Achy Joints? Our premium performance relief cream is a POWERFUL formula with 2,000 mg, of CBD & CBG. These cannabinoids together make this one of the strongest pain creams on the market. 2000mg of CBD/CBG Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin E Ultra Broad Spectrum with Terpenes Maximum Absorption
2000mg of CBD/CBG
Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin E
Ultra Broad Spectrum with Terpenes
Maximum Absorption
Water Soluble
The rise of cannabidiol or CBD over the past few years has been truly remarkable. While many people are familiar with CBD oil, which is the most popular form of this product, a new water-based CBD is now being produced. This water-soluble CBD has started to take hold and is providing a compelling alternative to the more traditional CBD oil on the market. Because of the way the water soluble CBD is absorbed, the effects can be up to 10x more effective than the oil equivalent because your body is able to absorb almost 100% of the cannabinoids into your system.
Nano-Infused
The reason why nano sizing CBD particles is so essential is that CBD particles are very difficult to absorb by the body. Some studies suggest that only 18% of cannabidiol can be absorbed per dose. With nano sizing your CBD, many studies are showing up to or around 90% absorption. When it comes to CBD, bioavailability is everything.
Our CBD is carefully extracted with a CO2 process and is regulated under strict guidelines. Our products are manufactured in facilities that are FDA and GMP certified.
Lab Tested USA Grown GMP Certified Pure HEMP Oil Paraben Free No Animal Testing Organic Non GMO Broad Spectrum
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Victory Leaf
For 15 years I've helped thousands of injured, ill, or disabled patients through therapeutic use of everyday activities. As an Occupational Therapist it was my goal to help patients develop, recover, improve, and maintain the skills needed for daily living / returning to work.
The vision for VictoryLeaf came after witnessing how cannabinoid's provided my grandmother comfort as she battled cancer. Without it she was constantly anxious, in pain, and nauseous, making her quality of life zero. After much research and trial by error, I found a formula that increased her appetite, decreased her nausea and allowed her to sleep at night, all with minimal pain and discomfort.
There are so many vendors out there in the CBD market and it is very difficult for a potential new CBD user to know what it is that they are buying. I wanted to provide a way for someone to purchase all the best CBD products in the industry, conveniently in one place, and know that they can trust VictoryLeaf to provide them with quality CBD that is safe and effective.
My goals have never changed as I work to continue to provide the same love and support to others, as I have my own family.
The vision for VictoryLeaf came after witnessing how cannabinoid's provided my grandmother comfort as she battled cancer. Without it she was constantly anxious, in pain, and nauseous, making her quality of life zero. After much research and trial by error, I found a formula that increased her appetite, decreased her nausea and allowed her to sleep at night, all with minimal pain and discomfort.
There are so many vendors out there in the CBD market and it is very difficult for a potential new CBD user to know what it is that they are buying. I wanted to provide a way for someone to purchase all the best CBD products in the industry, conveniently in one place, and know that they can trust VictoryLeaf to provide them with quality CBD that is safe and effective.
My goals have never changed as I work to continue to provide the same love and support to others, as I have my own family.