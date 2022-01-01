VIDA+ PRO 2650mg (88mg CBD per serving) offers a clinical grade, Broad-Spectrum Hemp Extract with CBD. All of our hemp extracts are tested for quality, purity and potency at a third party accredited laboratory. Our premium quality standards are also applied to our specialty bottles which have been designed to protect botanical oils from harmful UV light for a longer shelf life.

1oz/30ml per bottle. 30 servings per bottle.