Embark on an unparalleled journey with the Day Drift gummies. Each Day Drift gummy contains 20mg of Delta 9 THC and 80mg of Delta 8 THC along with Hybrid Live Resin Terpenes. Formulated for only experienced THC users, the Day Drift gummies will take you to new heights of creativity and extreme relaxation.



Each Day Drift Gummy contains:

-20mg ∆9 THC

-80mg ∆8 THC

-Hybrid Live Resin Terpenes



Blueberry Fields Flavor



1000mg THC per container



10 Gummies Per Bottle

