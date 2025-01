Chill out, and give your body some rest and relaxation. Our CBD Roll-On is formulated with 1000 mg full spectrum CBD, sunflower oil infused with healing herbs, essential oils, and menthol for cooling comfort. CBD menthol roll-on pain relief is here!



Apply the roll-on directly to the affected area. Use a circular motion to massage the oil into the skin for deeper penetration. Start with a small amount, and apply more as needed for more intense cooling relief.



Roll, Chill, Repeat.

read more