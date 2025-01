Blackberry Kush is a heavy Indica strain that will have you ultra-relaxed and it’s the perfect way to wind down at the end of your day. These indica gummies combine Delta 9 THC and a variety of other cannabinoids. They also contain live resin and true indica cannabis terpenes for a strain-specific experience. With over 70mg of active cannabinoids in each gummy, Euphoria is our strongest and most innovative Indica gummy yet.



Each Gummy Contains:

-20mg Delta 9 THC

-30mg HHC

-20mg CBD



12 gummies per container



840 Total Cannabinoids per container



100% Hemp-Derived and Available Nationwide

