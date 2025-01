Flowstate gummies are our best CBG Gummies that are designed to help boost daily energy and focus while providing all the holistic benefits of hemp. The boost in the Flowstate gummies comes from CBG, a natural cannabinoid found in hemp that helps promote energy and focus. As one of our best-selling products, the Flowstate CBG gummies are sure to impress. Sail through your day feeling energized and focused.



Each Flowstate CBG Gummy contains:

-25mg CBG

-35mg CBD



20 Gummies a Container



Total of 1200+mg of CBG and CBD per bottle



Grapefruit flavor



Non-psychoactive, THC-Free

read more