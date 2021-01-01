About this product

CBD Freeze Pain Rub Therapy

A topical analgesic blended with 50 mg of raw CBD to soothe minor muscle aches & joint pains. Our CBD Freeze is a colorless Gel containing soothing menthol.



Great for arthritis, back pain, sore muscles,and joints. Long lasting for all day relief! Offer non-addictive, targeted relief at the point of pain.



Container: White Tube 3oz



How to Use: Apply to affected area no more than 4 times daily. Massage if desired.



Keep at room temperature to preserve freshness. Store away from humidity, heat, and light. Do not

refrigerate. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use of dietary supplement and consult your doctor.

Product is not vegetarian. CBD (Cannabidiol) is a natural constituent of hemp oil.