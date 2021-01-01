Vireo Health
Minnesota Medical Solutions Black Capsules - 30 Count
About this product
MinnMed Black products are predominantly THC, specially made for patients desiring a higher concentration of this active ingredient. With all MinnMed products, a baseline level of CBD is present, since some studies suggest that CBD can reduce unpleasant side effects of THC.
The primary active ingredients in this medication are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).
THC: 24 mg/capsule
CBD: 1.4 mg/capsule
