Vireo Health
Minnesota Medical Solutions Blue Prefilled Vaporizer - 0.5 mL Cartridge
MinnMed Blue products are predominantly CBD with a small component of THC.
The primary active ingredients are cannabidiol (CBD) and delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
THC: 36 mg/cartridge
CBD: 214 mg/cartridge
