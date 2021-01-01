Loading…
Minnesota Medical Solutions Blue Tablets - 30 Count

MinnMed Blue products are predominantly CBD with a small component of THC.

The primary active ingredients in this medication are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).

THC: 0.7 mg/tablet
CBD: 4.3 mg/tablet
