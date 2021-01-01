Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Vireo Health

Vireo Health

Mig Vapor Bug RX Replacement Coils

About this product

Replacement atomizer for the Bug RX Vape Mod Kit.

The Bug Rx Replacement coil pack contains 5 replacement coils.

These coils are made from the finest materials. Stainless Steel,  tipped coils. The wire is USA made Kanthal wire and organic Cotton.

Specs: 5 vertical coil replacement coils 1.2 ohm Ohm Coils

Compatible with Bug Rx Vape kit only
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!