Mig Vapor Bug RX Replacement Coils
About this product
Replacement atomizer for the Bug RX Vape Mod Kit.
The Bug Rx Replacement coil pack contains 5 replacement coils.
These coils are made from the finest materials. Stainless Steel, tipped coils. The wire is USA made Kanthal wire and organic Cotton.
Specs: 5 vertical coil replacement coils 1.2 ohm Ohm Coils
Compatible with Bug Rx Vape kit only
