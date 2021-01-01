Vireo Health
Minnesota Medical Solutions Green Distillate Bulk Oil for Vaporization - 2 gram Syringe
About this product
MinnMed Green distillate products are balanced, with equal amounts of THC and CBD.
The primary active ingredients in this medication are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).
THC: 800 mg/syringe
CBD: 800 mg/syringe
