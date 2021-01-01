Vireo Health
Minnesota Medical Solutions Green Distillate Prefilled Vaporization Cartridge - 500 mg
About this product
MinnMed Green products are balanced, with equal amounts of THC and CBD.
The primary active ingredients in this medication are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).
THC: 200 mg/cartridge
CBD: 200 mg/cartridge
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!