Minnesota Medical Solutions Green Oral Solution - 25 mL Bottle
About this product
MinnMed Green products are balanced, with equal amounts of THC and CBD.
The primary active ingredients in this medication are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).
THC: 625 mg
CBD: 625 mg
