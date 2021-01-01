Loading…
Vireo Health

High Performance Palm Battery - Gray

About this product

Designed for use with Vireo CCell Prefilled Cartridges.
Battery Capacity: 550 mAh
Dimension 42 x 55 x 12.8mm
Rechargeable with Micro-USB Port
Quality Circuit Board with Multi-Protection
Aluminum Alloy Housing
Inhale Activated
Magnetic Connector with Built in 510 Thread
