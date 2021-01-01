Vireo Health
Minnesota Medical Solutions Indigo Oral Solution - 25 mL Bottle
About this product
MinnMed Indigo products are predominantly CBD, with a small component of THC.
The primary active ingredients in this medication are cannabidiol (CBD) and delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
THC: 62.5 mg
CBD: 1187.5 mg
