Vireo Health
M3 CCell Battery
About this product
Designed for use with Vireo CCell Prefilled Cartridges.
Battery Capacity: 350mAh
Dimension: 137mm long
Rechargeable with USB Adapter
Quality Circuit Board with Multiple Protection
Stainless Steel Housing
Inhale Activated
510 Thread
Output: 3.2-3.6V
