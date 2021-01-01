Vireo Health
Minnesota Medical Solutions Distillate Cannabis Starter Pack – 200 mg Prefilled Cartridges
About this product
The Minnesota Medical Solutions Distillate Cannabis Starter Pack is a natural, safe and affordable approach for your symptom control.
The package includes:
1 Green Prefilled Vaporizer Cartridge - 200 mg
THC: 80 mg/cartridge
CBD: 80 mg/cartridge
1 Yellow Prefilled Vaporizer Cartridge - 200 mg
THC: 137.1 mg/cartridge
CBD: 22.9 mg/cartridge
1 Red Prefilled Vaporizer Cartridge - 200 mg
THC: 152 mg/cartridge
CBD: 8 mg/cartridge
The primary active ingredients in these medication are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).
