Vireo Health

Vireo Health

Minnesota Medical Solutions Distillate Cannabis Starter Pack – 200 mg Prefilled Cartridges

About this product

The Minnesota Medical Solutions Distillate Cannabis Starter Pack is a natural, safe and affordable approach for your symptom control.

The package includes:

1 Green Prefilled Vaporizer Cartridge - 200 mg

THC: 80 mg/cartridge
CBD: 80 mg/cartridge

1 Yellow Prefilled Vaporizer Cartridge - 200 mg

THC: 137.1 mg/cartridge
CBD: 22.9 mg/cartridge

1 Red Prefilled Vaporizer Cartridge - 200 mg

THC: 152 mg/cartridge
CBD:  8 mg/cartridge

The primary active ingredients in these medication are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).
