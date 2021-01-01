About this product

MinnMed Silver is a product line designed for pain patients currently using opioid-based medicine that have no prior experience with cannabis and want to minimize the common side effects associated with this treatment option. MinnMed Silver products contain smaller amounts of THC, the primary psychoactive cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant. While MinnMed Silver is available to qualifying patients of all ages, it is likely to appeal most strongly to senior citizens as the prevalence of pain increases with age.



THC: 100 mg/cartridge

CBD: 5.5 mg/cartridge