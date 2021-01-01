Vireo Health
Vireo Starter Pack THC Softgel Capsules 500 mg 10-pack
About this product
The Softgel starter pack contains softgels from 3 different formulations, Green, Yellow and Red. Each formulation may have a different effect on your condition. The starter pack is designed to allow a patient to try multiple formulations and hone in on what formulation will work best. There is a limit of 1 starter pack per person.
The primary active ingredients in this medication are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). With all Vireo products, a baseline level of CBD is present, since some studies suggest that CBD can reduce unpleasant side effects of THC.
Vireo Green products are balanced, with equal amounts of THC and CBD.
THC: 2.5 mg/softgel
CBD: 2.5 mg/softgel
Vireo Yellow products are predominantly THC, with a small component of CBD.
THC: 4.29 mg/softgel
CBD: 0.72 mg/softgel
Vireo Red products are predominantly THC, with a small component of CBD.
THC: 4.75 mg/softgel
CBD: 0.25 mg/softgel
The primary active ingredients in this medication are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). With all Vireo products, a baseline level of CBD is present, since some studies suggest that CBD can reduce unpleasant side effects of THC.
Vireo Green products are balanced, with equal amounts of THC and CBD.
THC: 2.5 mg/softgel
CBD: 2.5 mg/softgel
Vireo Yellow products are predominantly THC, with a small component of CBD.
THC: 4.29 mg/softgel
CBD: 0.72 mg/softgel
Vireo Red products are predominantly THC, with a small component of CBD.
THC: 4.75 mg/softgel
CBD: 0.25 mg/softgel
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!