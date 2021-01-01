Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Vireo Health

Vireo Health

The Bug RX Vape Mod Kit - Silver

About this product

The Bug Rx Vaporizer is designed to be used with Vireo Bulk Oils.

The Bug Rx Oil Vaporizer is a miniature 1100 Mah oil vape mod and uses the latest technology with temperature regulation and superior performance. The Bug comes with a top fill design that makes it much easier to refill, as well as a concealing cap.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!