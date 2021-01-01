Vireo Health
Minnesota Medical Solutions Unscented Green Balm - 1.5 ounce Jar
About this product
MinnMed Green products are balanced, with equal amounts of THC and CBD.
MinnMed topical cannabis products are to be applied directly to the site. Topicals can be used to supplement an existing regimen or can be used independently as symptoms arise.
The primary active ingredients in this medication are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).
THC: 37.5 mg/jar
CBD: 37.5 mg/jar
