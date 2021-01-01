Vireo Health
Minnesota Medical Solutions Unscented Indigo Bar - 2.5 ounce Twist-up Bar
About this product
MinnMed Indigo products are predominantly CBD, with a small amount of THC.
MinnMed topical cannabis products are to be applied directly to the site. Topicals can be used to supplement an existing regimen or can be used independently as symptoms arise.
The primary active ingredients in this medication are cannabidiol (CBD) and delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
THC: 6.25 mg/bar
CBD: 118.75 mg/bar
